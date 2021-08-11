Jack R. Blake

Mr. Jack Ray Blake, age 89, of Thurmont, passed away on August 4, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joan Eyler Blake, who died in 1996. Born in Weston, WV, on January 6, 1932.
Jack had worked as the store manager for the Outlet Store for Claire Frock. He was a member of the Graceham Moravian Church.
Surviving are his children; Morris Blake, Harold Blake and wife Tammy, all of Thurmont, Sandra K. Sigel and Samuel Sleighter of, Harrisburg, PA, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Katrina Reedy, siblings; Dana Blake, Mark Blake, Paul Blake, Edna Davison and Mary Jean Berg.
Family and friends can gather at the Graceham Moravian Church, 8231 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, on Saturday August 14, 2021 from 9am until the start of the funeral service at 10am. Interment will be in the Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
