Jack W. Shankle, 93, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Feb. 26, 1929, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Frederick N. Shankle and Anna E. (Fogle) Shankle.
He was the loving husband of Helen Lee Shankle, his wife of 55 years.
He was a 1947 graduate of Frederick High School. Jack joined the United States Army in 1951 and became a corporal during his time of service. His company participated in the first atomic bomb demonstration in Yucca Flats, Nevada.
He was employed by H.B. Duvall Inc. for 60 years as a parts manager. There, he met and had friendships with many farmers in the local and surrounding areas.
Jack was an avid sports fan, and he was a Washington Redskin season ticket-holder for 50 years. He enjoyed playing golf, supporting his son in the theater, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeffrey Shankle, Kelli Biedrzycki and stepson, Gene Horner Jr. (Melanie); grandchildren, Connor Jack Biedrzycki, Lindsey Conder (Justin), Brent Horner and Kyle Horner (Caroline); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Levi Conder; brother, Jerry Shankle (Cheryl), of Florida.
Jack is also remembered by sister-in-law, Thais Kemp; niece, Stacie Bloom; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Hopwood (Guy), Betty Hess (Everett) and Jane Carbaugh (Seymour); brother, Harold Shankle (Mary Louise).
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
A celebration of Jack’s life will follow at 1 p.m. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.