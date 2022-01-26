Jackie Alger

Jackie “Jack” Alger, 88, was born May 9, 1933 in Bolivar, WV and spent most of his life as a resident of Brunswick, MD. Jack went on to his eternal resting place while at Glade Valley Healthcare in Walkersville on January 23, 2022.
Jack is survived by his only child Kenneth L. Alger (Terry), two grandsons Bradley K. Alger (Stephanie) and Andrew L. Alger (Alexis). Jack has six great-grandchildren Madilyn, Regan, Jackson, Levi, Andrew (AJ), and Everett.
He was the son of the late Manuel and Mamie Painter Alger of Bolivar, WV. Jack was preceded in death by June, his loving wife of 63 years in December of 2020. Jack was also preceded in death by his 11 brothers: Leroy, Sullivan, Melvin, James, Manuel, Bobby, Jack L., Ernest, Calvin and two infant brothers, and 2 sisters: Hazel Myers and Betty Waters.
Jack was a member of New Hope UMC in Brunswick. He was a proud veteran serving in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from civil service as a painter with the Department of Energy after 32 years in 1994 enjoying 28 years of retirement!
Jack and June loved each other to the ends of the earth and one was rarely seen without the other although bickering was their favorite pastime. They could be seen almost daily at Walmart and Roy Rogers socializing with friends and acquaintances. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed painting for family and also headed-up the painting of the entire New Hope UMC church interior. Many days Jack could be found on a trip to the racetrack for betting on the ponies or some slots. In his earlier days he enjoyed weekends on the river boating and fishing with his in-laws at Alan’s Wonderland in WV. Jack overcame several life threatening ailments and was the last survivor of 14 siblings earning himself the fond title of “tough old bird.”
Jack was very proud of his two grandsons, Brad and Andy, spending many days at the ballfield watching them participate in sports and giving life advice. His great grandchildren who fondly called him “Pap” brought smiles to his face that even dementia couldn’t take away.
A memorial service for Jack and June will be held at a later date. Their ashes will be interred together at Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to Kenneth Alger and family at 4600 Alesia Rd., Manchester, MD 21102