Jacob Altvater

Jacob F. “Jake” Altvater, age 89, of New Windsor and formerly of Union Bridge, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. Born Nov. 4, 1931, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Jacob F. Altvater Sr. and Lydia Staub Altvater. He was the husband of Shirley Fox Altvater, his wife of 65 years.
Jake was a 1950 graduate of Walkersville High School and served as vice-president of his senior class. He was employed for 30-plus years with Lehigh Portland Cement Co., Union Bridge and in the 1970s started his own brokerage, Jacob F. Altvater Real Estate. He served as cashier with auctioneer Austin Bohn of Johnsville for 43 years.
He was dedicated to serving his community through numerous organizations: 37-year member of the Union Bridge Lions Club holding many offices, life member of the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co. having joined in 1950, 61-year member of Plymouth Lodge #143 A.F. & A.M., served on the board of directors at the Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village, Boonsboro, F&M Bank and later with the New Windsor State Bank from 1991-2002.
He was a faithful member of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren. Jake was an ultimate patriotic citizen and devoted untold hours to the creation of Profiles of Veterans, from World War I through the Gulf War and Desert Storm. He displayed these veterans on posters and shared them with the public at banks and other locations throughout the year, honoring their service to America.
In addition to his wife he is survived by son, Dean Altvater of New York City and “daughter,” Joyce Hibberd and husband Granville of New Windsor; nieces, Gloria Farver and husband Gene of Westminster, Lydia Sexton and husband Richard of Texas, Catherine Roop and husband Preston of Walkersville, Bonnie Clabaugh and husband Bob of Thurmont; and nephew, Paul Giesbert and wife Brenda of Missouri. He was predeceased by sons, Alan D. and David Altvater; sisters, Lydia Giesbert, Catherine Black and Charlotte Boone and brother, Richard Altvater.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 4, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, with the Reverands Scott and Britnee Linton, officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday, January 3, with a Masonic memorial service to be conducted at 7:45 p.m. by members of Plymouth Lodge. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect for both the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.