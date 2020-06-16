Jacob Cole “Jake” Freeman, 36, of Knoxville, died unexpectedly Friday, June 12, 2020, from injuries sustained in a dirt bike accident. He was the loving husband of Karrie Freeman, and doting daddy to his two-year-old son, Silas.
Born Nov. 12, 1983, in Alexandria, VA, he was the son of Janette (McGeorge) Strayer and husband, Lee, and Greg Freeman and wife, Susie.
Jake was a motorcycle and dirt bike enthusiast and just loved being outdoors. He enjoyed gardening and was a jack of all trades.
He worked for the US Government for the last 10 years.
Jake was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by two sisters, Shannon Kirsch and husband, Greg, and their children, Ella, McCrae and Briggs; and Megan Freeman and her son, Niko; numerous step-siblings and their children; his beloved dog, Chi Chi; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jake was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational fund for his son, Silas. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 122 Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.