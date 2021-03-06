Jacque Elizabeth Bear, of Wolfsville, died on Feb. 24. The daughter of J. Albert and Irene (Harshman) Bear, she was born on Oct. 16, 1949, and graduated from Middletown High School (Class of 1967) and Towson University.
She is survived by sisters, Janet (Paul) Ander, of Joppa, and Joan Bear, of Wolfsville; and brother, Dennis (Jenifer) Bear, of Wolfsville. She had nephews and nieces, Chris (Becky), Kelly, Nathan (Kristin), Beth (Thurston), Lindsay (Joe) and Samantha (Titan); 11 great-nieces and nephews; and many beloved cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to Garfield UMC or to any animal charity of your choice.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.