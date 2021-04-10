Jacqueline Cosgrove Shields, 87, of Walkersville, MD, formerly of East Orange, NJ and West Long Branch, NJ, died of complications of COVID-19 on April 6, 2021. She was the wife of the late Alexander Malcolm Shields Jr. Born in Orange, NJ on March 6, 1934, she was the daughter of Francis Cosgrove and Mary I. Denvir Cosgrove. She was a graduate of St. John’s High School, Orange, NJ.
Jacqueline was a tireless advocate for the disabled. She was a published author of young adult books. She loved and was loved deeply by her friends and family. Jacqueline was invited to the White House twice, by two presidents, as a member of the President’s committee on employment of the handicapped.
She is survived by her children, Katherine Shields of Walkersville, Elizabeth Shields-McGuinness and husband Kevin of Walkersville and Alexander Malcolm Shields III and wife, Janice W. of Lykens, PA; her beloved grand-children: Mary Alice Shields and Marshall Patrick Shields of Lykens; Mac DuBose and wife, Mary of Durham, SC and Nickolas DuBose of Durham, SC and cousin, Joanne of New Jersey as well as beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Cosgrove and wife, Janice and Mary Wolley, all of New Jersey.
