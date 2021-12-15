Jacqueline G. Wachter

Jacqueline Gwen “Jackie” Wachter, age 69, of Keymar, was surrounded by her family when she passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Dove House, following a sudden medical event 18 days ago.
Born July 9, 1952 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Katherine (Nusbaum) Bair. She was the wife of Wayne Wachter, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 3.
Also surviving are her children, Jeffrey W. Wachter (Beth) of New Windsor and Gwendolyn A. Ruskey (Dave) of Taneytown; grandchildren, Adria Wachter, Summer and Autumn Ruskey; and siblings, Sherry Barnhart (Ralph) and Terry Bair.
Jackie was a 1970 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School and following graduation she was employed with Richie Financial in Frederick Maryland. She married Wayne in 1971 and chose to be a stay-at-home mother when they started a family shortly thereafter. She attended Mt. Zion (Haugh’s) Church with her children while they attended Sunday School. As her children grew Jackie assisted them with their 4H dairy projects. She was also a partner with her husband in operating Mason Dixon Dragway and helping on the family farm as needed. From 1996-2015 she was employed part-time with Food Lion in Taneytown where she enjoyed associating with many customers.
One of Jackie’s greatest loves was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jackie also enjoyed vacationing with Wayne to different Caribbean Islands, setting sail on Royal Caribbean Cruises and traveling nationally to car events including Mercury Cougar, Shelby and Seleen Mustang events showing their collector cars. Recently she enjoyed helping Crouse Ford with DXing (Dealer Exchange) cars for them.
A memorial service will be held at Haugh’s Lutheran Church, 11504 Haugh’s Church Rd., Keymar on Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Peter Roy officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haugh’s Lutheran Church, 11504 Haugh’s Church Rd., Keymar, MD 21757, or Carroll Shelby Foundation, 19021 S. Figueroa St., Gardena, CA 90248, or Cruise for a Cause at https://cruise4acause.org/donate.
