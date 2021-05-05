Jacqueline Hayes Hershey

Jacqueline Hayes “Bunny” Hershey, 78, of Derwood, Maryland, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Shady Grove Medical Center after a brief period of declining health.
She was the loving and devoted wife of her Gaithersburg High School sweetheart, Richard M. Hershey, for 57 years; loving daughter of the late Peter J. Hayes and June (Hoyle) Hayes; dearest, beloved mother of Jill Gillette (Jeffery), of Frederick, Maryland; loving sister of Carolyn Cargill (Tony), of Montgomery Village, Maryland, Steve Hayes (Diane), of Frederick, Maryland; and adoring grandmother of Rachel and Taylor Gillette. She is also survived by many dear family and friends. In addition to her parents, Jacqueline was predeceased by her son, Richard Joseph Hershey (infant); and sister, Janet Clark.
Jackie was born on Sept. 27, 1942, and raised in Gaithersburg, Maryland. She was a medical secretary at the Heart Institute at NIH before she had her family. She later went on to attend Montgomery College, focusing on criminal justice studies.
She had great style, a sharp mind, a quick wit and was a gifted and creative artist. She enjoyed cartooning, painting, calligraphy, quilling, miniatures and flower arranging. Her artwork earned her numerous blue ribbons and grand champion awards at the Montgomery County Fair. Jackie cherished time spent with family playing games, laughing together and celebrating special occasions. She loved the beach home she shared with her husband at Sea Colony in Bethany Beach. She engaged in lively discussions as a frequent caller on WBZ, a radio station where she was known as “Jackie from Maryland.” Having a deep appreciation for our dear veterans (and in honor of her father, who was a World War II Purple Heart recipient), she donated funds to provide essentials they may need. She is responsible for the VA food bank in Martinsburg being fully supplied during the recent pandemic. Jackie frequently reached out to loved ones to share stories, encourage them and make sure they knew they were treasured. She was generous to family, friends, neighbors and anyone in need. Every gift, letter and flower arrangement she sent was meticulously crafted with love and sincere sentiments. Jackie was happiest when she was doing things for other people.
Jackie’s greatest pride was her daughter and granddaughters, whom she showered with affection and tender loving care. They will forever carry on the rich traditions she taught them. Jackie was a beautifully unique light on this earth who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
A private service will be held for family at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 followed by interment at Forest Oak Cemetery, Gaithersburg, Maryland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Please sign the family guestbook at www.devolfuneralhome.com.