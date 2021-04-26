James (Jake) Allen Jacobsen, 91, of Buckeystown, MD, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
He was the loving husband of 53 years to Letitia (Letty) S. Jacobsen.
Born on June 29, 1929 in Langhorne, PA, he was the son of the late Jacob and Bertha Jacobsen.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Amy Lee Jacobsen of Buckeystown.
Jake was a life member of the Upper Montgomery County Fire Department of Beallsville and the Carroll Manor Fire Company of Adamstown. He was also a life member of the Carroll Manor Lion’s Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to a Fire Department of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with his final resting place at St Mary’s Church Petersville, Knoxville, MD.