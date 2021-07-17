James Altman

James Bernard Altman, 67, formerly of Walkersville, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Frederick Health and Rehab. Born September 15, 1953 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Floyd H. and Grace E. Droneburg Altman.
James graduated from Linganore High School, class of 1971. He was a member of the FFA for years and received several awards and trophies. Also he was a member of the Mt Pleasant Boys 4-H. He and his brother Doc often exhibited their hogs at the Great Frederick Fair and winning lots of ribbons.
Born and raised on the family dairy farm (“Bacon Hill Farm”) near Mount Pleasant, he continued farming for several years after graduating high school until taking a job with MJ Grove Lime Company. He continued working at the stone quarry until his retirement about five years ago.
He attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, McKaig, in his younger years. During that time the church had a softball team (Blue Jays) where you could see him umpiring home games and also other games throughout the leagues.
James is survived by his two sisters, Jane E. Bartgis and husband Harry and Melinda A. Altman and husband Robbin Edwards all of Frederick. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, lots of cousins, and three aunts, Mildred Wisner and Pam Droneburg of Frederick and Virginia Altman of Hagerstown.
James was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond L., Harry G., and Henry (Doc) Altman; and nephew Matthew Bartgis.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Keeney and Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Services will be held in the Etchison Memorial Chapel of the funeral home on Tuesday, July 20 at 11 am. Rev. Richard Barker will officiate. The interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Bartgis, Bruce Droneburg, Mike Droneburg, Robbin Edwards, Alvin Watkins and Timmy Watkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James’ name to: Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 425, Walkersville, MD 21793.
