James Amidon Sr.

James L. Amidon Sr. passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, after a decline in health at the end of 2021. During these past few weeks, Felicia, his wife of 61 years, visited him every day in the convalescent center, and the last words they always exchanged were “I love you” before they parted.
James Lassetter Amidon Sr. was born Aug. 25, 1933, to Harold Alphonso Amidon and Polly Lassetter Amidon in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was raised in Newton, Massachusetts, and graduated from Newton High School in 1951. He was part of the inaugural oceanography class at the University of Washington, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in 1955. Jim served in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of first lieutenant before taking a position with Western Electric, based out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It was there where Jim met his wife-to-be, Felicia Cash. They married in 1960 and raised two sons, James Jr. and Benjamin, in Winston-Salem. During his more than 30 years with Western Electric/AT&T, he became an engineer and also earned his Master of Science in industrial engineering from Texas Tech. After living in Winston-Salem for almost 60 years, they relocated to Frederick, Maryland, in 2017. Jim is survived by his wife, Felicia; son, James Jr. (his wife Jill and daughter Joyanna) and son, Benjamin (and his wife Michelle, daughter Madeline and son Peter). Jim enjoyed reading and encouraged education as the doorway for opportunity, so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to FirstBook (firstbook.org).
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Gaffney, South Carolina.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.