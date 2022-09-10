James Anderson, 73, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
Born Feb. 8, 1949, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late James Anderson and Ethel Clara (Hammett) Anderson.
Jim worked at Geico in Washington, D.C., then in Fredericksburg for 45 years.
He was a car enthusiast, having had several old Mustangs and Corvettes. While in Fredericksburg, he attended car rallies, showing off his cars. He also raised Quaker Parrots and had a knack for growing beautiful orchids. After retiring, he loved to watch old Westerns and Perry Mason reruns.
He is survived by sisters, Jane Browning, with whom he lived, and Betty and husband, Dick of Florida; He is also survived by friend, Jeffrey P. Woytko.
Graveside services and interment were held on Aug. 26, 2022, at Howard Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.