Mr. James Author Anderson, (better known as Hicks), 73, of Frederick, Maryland, peacefully departed this life on July 8, 2022, under hospice care. He was the ex-husband of Diane Mahammitt. He was born Feb. 13, 1950, to the late James A. Hicks and the late Charlotte Anderson, of Frederick, Maryland.
James was very well known and a very hard-working man. He traveled and worked with the Great Frederick Fair for more than 20 years. He attended church.
He is survived by two daughters, Lenore Groomes, of Washington, D.C., and Heaven Dialtel Mahammitt, of Frederick, Maryland; four grandsons; two granddaughters, of Washington, D.C.; two granddaughters, Lindzee Mahammitt Guzman and Sildoria Mahammitt Guzman, of Frederick, Maryland; one brother, Wayne Anderson, of Hagerstown, Maryland; one sister, Sharnette Hicks, of Florida; aunts, Millie Brown, Joyce McDonald and Peggy Bowens Diggs; uncles, Sonny Anderson, Carlton Scott-Vanessa and Johnny Anderson-wife; sister-in-law, Judy Plummer; three nephews, Anthony Anderson, Dewayne Anderson and Troy Chase; many cousins; devoted cousins, Christy Lyles, Cynthia Hoy, Tammy Hicks, Gloria (Baba) Anderson and Bonnie Glover; two close friends, Preston Ayres and Tony Robinson; and other family and friends. He was predeceased by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a memorial service and other information at a later date.