Jim passed from this life to his eternal home Sept. 18, 2021.
He was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Detour, Maryland. He was a resident of Thurmont, attended Thurmont High School, and was a member of Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg. He was the son of the late Russell and Mabel Troxell.
He started his career with the National Park Service in 1963 at Catoctin Mountain Park, working for the Catoctin Civilian Conservation Program.
After this program ended, Jim transferred to the C&O Canal, and when an opportunity arose at Gettysburg National Military Park, he applied and was selected for the park’s maintenance foreman position. Serving at the park for 30 years, he was responsible for historic structures, statues, the Eisenhower Farm, installation of the peace light, and the general appearance of the park. After retiring from the government, he drove a “big rig,” delivering flowers for Catoctin Mountain Growers in Detour, Maryland, for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Baker Troxell; a son, Brian and his partner John Pierre; daughters, Susan Manherz and husband Michael, and Laura Dincau and husband Erik; and two grandchildren, Kevin and Ian Dincau. He is also survived by a sister, Margaret Carbaugh; a brother, Bernard Troxell and wife LaVerna; a brother, Roger Troxell; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Theodore and wife Jean, and Richard and wife Patsy; and one sister, Marian Pelkey.
The viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont, Maryland, from 4-7 p.m., with a celebration of life service at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg the following day, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. There will be no viewing at the service. The burial will follow at the Tom’s Creek Community Cemetery. A reception will follow.
Special thanks for the superb care provided at Hospice of Frederick County and Grane Hospice Care of Pennsylvania, as well as all the caregivers and staff at The Leland of Laurel Run, an assisted living facility in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.