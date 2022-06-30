An admirable husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, James Edward Blaylock went home to join his heavenly family Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Blaylock; mother, Agnes Blaylock-Collins; and siblings, Ruby Lee Williamson, Nellie May Hawkins and G.B. Blaylock. Loved and terribly missed, James leaves behind his wife, Janet Blaylock; daughter, Kathleen Dilley; son-in-law, Bryan Dilley; grandchildren, Cole Dilley and wife Brandy Dilley, Rebekah Rodriguez and husband Carlos Rodriguez, and Hunter Dilley; and great-grandchildren, Illiana Rodriguez-Nellis and Emilia Rodriguez.
Being a die-hard Alabama "Roll Tide" fan, avid fisherman and daily walker, James grew up doing old-school farming in Guin, Alabama. In 1961, he followed his sister to Washington, D.C., where he met the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Janet. Never looking back, James steadfastly built a wonderful life in Maryland for his wife and only child, Kathleen. Working tirelessly for 50-plus years, James was employed at 7-Eleven, Safeway and many second jobs to make ends meet. After retirement, he continued to faithfully serve his church as a deacon, groundskeeper and food donation organizer. Dutifully serving well into his 70s, James was always offering a helping hand no matter the task since ministering to others was his life purpose.
James spent his final days loved and embraced by his adoring wife, daughter and grandchildren. To honor James' memory, we are holding a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, Maryland. For the family to enjoy, we ask attendees to bring a written card denoting a loving memory they shared with James.