James "Bobby" Remsburg

Mr. James R. “Bobby” Remsburg, 63, of Frederick passed away Aug. 11, 2022. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Tracy Lee Remsburg for 20 years.
Born Oct. 19, 1958, in Frederick, Bobby was the son of James Robert Remsburg Sr. and the late Shelva Gean Remsburg.
He is survived by his children, James Remsburg III and wife Rachael, and Jason Remsburg; stepson, Garrett Gilbert; stepdaughter, Kaitlyn Gilbert; father, James Remsburg Sr.; sisters, Teresa Watts and husband Jollie, and Sherry Brehm and husband Charlie; grandchildren, Madalyn, Dakota, Ashton, Kyley and Hayden; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite dog, Remi.
Bobby loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and farming. He will be truly missed. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.