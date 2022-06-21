James A. "Jim" Burdette, 86, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Somerford House.
He was born April 16, 1936, in Gaithersburg, son of the late Earl Hamilton and Marjorie (Nicholson) Burdette.
In his early years, he won the 1948 Frederick City Soap Box Derby championship.
Jim graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1955, where he excelled in high school basketball and other sports, and played trumpet in the band. He also enjoyed spinning records at school dances.
He apprenticed and became a master electrician, working at the David Taylor Model Basin, in Carderock, Maryland. He ran his own electrical business part time throughout most of his life while working for Fairchild Space and Electronics Co. and Orbital Sciences Corporation in Germantown, Maryland, retiring after more than 30 years as an environmental test technician on programs including ATS-6, Landsat, Hubble, A-10, F-14 and many others.
Jim was "that guy" who could fix literally anything. He was a lifelong Redskins fan. He enjoyed bowling with his brothers at their bowling alley, Damascus Bowling Lanes, playing pool, road trips, camping, fishing, boating, water skiing, playing games and spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching his grandkids when they participated school sports and band activities.
He possessed amazing patience and a wry smile, and he enjoyed passing his knowledge along to others at work and at home. He was the kindest, friendliest person, and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cecelia (Stout) Burdette; sister, Marjorie May Carter, of Rockville; son, Cullen Burdette and wife Terri; daughter, Tina Mussolino and husband Jeff; grandsons, Nick and Tony (Brittany) Mussolino; three great-grandchildren, Dash, Jace and Levi Mussolino; and step-great-grandchildren, Eva and Julian.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert Lee, Harry Hamilton and Earl Leroy Burdette.
At Jim's request, no memorial service will be held. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.