James Burger

James Bennett Burger, 89 years of age, a resident of Pierce Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A veteran of the United States Army, Jim had a 37-year career with Procter & Gamble. Jim is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Lorrie and Debbie; and stepsons, John and Adam. He was devoted to his family and friends, who will greatly miss him. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 30, 2021, at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, Cincinnati. A memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. The memorial service will also be livestreamed at hydeparkchurch.org.
