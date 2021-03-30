James Corle

James Grant “Jim” Corle, 72, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland with family by his side. He was the husband of LaRee L. Corle. Born on April 20, 1948, in Frostburg, Maryland, he was a son of the late Donald D. and Isabel B. Hansel Corle.
Jim resided in Rockville, Maryland, before moving to the Frederick area several years ago. He was employed at Furman Builders for many years prior to becoming a self-employed general contractor in commercial construction. Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, whatever the project might be, and he had a passion for riding his Harley with his friends, bird watching, fishing, boating and camping with family whenever possible. He loved animals, especially his dog, Riley. Jim was a lifetime member of the Frederick Elks Lodge.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his four sons, Jeffrey Corle (Andi Siciliano), Dennis Corle (Nancy), Gary Corle (Tracy) and Brian Corle (Joanna Biernatowski); two brothers, Donald Corle (Scherri) and John Corle; sister, June Janowski; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and lifetime friend, Pete Peterson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Crouthamel. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.