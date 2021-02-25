James Douglass Koogle, age 76, died peacefully in his home on Feb. 10, 2021, in The Villages, Florida.
James was born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, to parents Charles Franklin Koogle and Ruth Estelle Melvin. He obtained a Bachelor of Science and went on to become a science teacher, retiring after 30 years in Frederick County Public Schools, Maryland.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard (Sharon) Koogle. James is survived by his loving wife, Sara Koogle, of the Villages, Florida; his daughters, Donna M. Koogle, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, Laura C. Fisher (Bruce Fisher), of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; his sister, Joan Myers (Al), of The Villages, Florida; his brothers, Phillip S. Koogle (Barbara), of The Villages, Florida, and Robert Koogle (Marylyn), of The Villages, Florida; his sisters-in-law, Mary Butler (Hilton), of Albemarle, North Carolina, and Jenny Henderson, of Badin, North Carolina; his grandsons, Michael C. and Matthew J. Fisher, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews and friends. James was a great family man and a loving father. He was a social and active man, working for The Villages’ golf division for 18 years; he was a member of the American Legion No. 0347 and the Community United Methodist Church/Thurmont United Methodist Church for most of his life. He enjoyed golf, tennis and softball. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind, happy and loving person.
Service arrangements will be made at a later date.