James Dray, Sr.

Mr. James Francis “Jim” Dray Sr., 89, of Hagerstown, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Cynthia Knight Dray for 65 years. Born June 22, 1931, in Blue Earth, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Charles “Frank” and Wava Fletcher Dray.
Jim was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland and his master’s degree from Catholic University. Jim and Cynthia resided in Annapolis, Maryland, where they raised their family, and Jim had a long career as a marine engineer with the Navy Bureau of Ships/Naval Sea Systems Command and at the David W. Taylor Naval Ship Research and Development Center.
After retirement, Jim and Cynthia moved to the Myersville/Hagerstown area, where they spent time enjoying family, raising goats and chickens, and being active in their church. Jim was the loving and generous heart of his family and will be sorely missed.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children, James “Jim” Dray Jr. (Pam), Diane Dray and Paul Dray (Sophie); grandchildren, Sara Randall (Will), Christopher Dray (Ashley), Krista Geiger (Ryan), Madeleine Benda, Kathleen Yaga (Dylan), Kaitlyn Adamecz, Robert Dray, Mary Dray, Anthony Benda and Gabrielle Benda; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Ila Beierman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Dray; and two siblings.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Myersville Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 403, Myersville, MD 21773.