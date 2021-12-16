On Dec.8, 2021, James E. Heffernan passed away at the age of 75 in Bunnell, Florida. Jim was born in Washington, D.C., to parents, Raymond Sr. and Lois; and preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Jr.
Jim graduated from High Point High School, class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade from 1968-1970. He received an Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Achievement, an Army Commendation Medal for Valor, and a Purple Heart.
After the Army, he began a printing career at National Geographic, and he retired in 2010 from Beach Brothers Inc. Jim enjoyed music, including a love for playing his guitars. He also enjoyed woodworking, attending NASCAR and drag races, car auctions, going to the beach and traveling, which included Ireland, Germany, Alaska and driving all over the U.S.
He is survived by Bonnie and their children, Donna, Chris and Stacey; and grandchildren, Austin and Evan. He was preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Ryan.
A celebration of life will be held Dec. 29, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at the Grand Reserve Island Club, 501 Grand Reserve Drive, Bunnell, FL 32110. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions can be made in Jim’s honor to the following veteran organizations at garysinisefoundation.org/donate/ or woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Online tributes can be made at heritageflagler.com.