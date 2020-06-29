James Few III

James “Jim” C. Few III, 76, of Frederick, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, from a heart attack. He was the husband of Marilyn Flook Few.
Born in Thurmont on Aug. 15, 1943, he was a son of the late James C. Jr. and Katherine Few. He was employed as director of manufacturing with Nurad Technologies in Baltimore until his retirement. He served his country with the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the Elks Club, American Legion and AMVETS all of Frederick.
Surviving, besides his wife, is one daughter Jamie Krietz, Taneytown, three grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, one stepson David Fox, Frederick , on stepgrandson who he helped raise and was very proud of Nathan J. Fox,of Daytona Beach, FL, and siblings Robert Few, Katherine West, Shirley Blank.
Private funeral services will be held in the Union Cemetery, Burkittsville. The Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
