James Foreman

Mr. James William "Saint" Foreman, 80, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022. He was the husband of Carolyn Bernice Foreman, whom he married in 1978.
Born July 23, 1941, in Frederick, Saint was the son of the late John R. Jr. and Mildred (Pryor) Foreman. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Frederick and began his professional career immediately. Saint was a very hard-working and dedicated employee during his lengthy years of work service. He went on to work for the city of Rockville for 20 years and then the city of Gaithersburg for 12 years. He also worked for Montgomery County Public Schools as a building service manager for 48 years. Mr. Foreman was so well-known and well-loved in the city of Gaithersburg that in 2006 the city decreed a commemorative day for him, Jan. 26. He retired after 42 years of public service, and then became a private school bus driver for Coughlin Transportation for over 20 years, serving Sidwell Friends and Our Lady of Good Council high schools. Mr. Foreman was a Mason and a member of the James Stewart Lodge in New Market, Maryland. He was an avid motorcyclist and a founding member of Earth, Wheels & Fire MC. He enjoyed hunting deer, squirrel and rabbits, and he also loved drag racing and race cars.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Saint is survived by five children, Kimberly Foreman, Darrell Foreman and wife Kristen, Lisa Graham, Darice Foreman and Cheanta Foreman; siblings, John "Bobby" Foreman III and wife Janet, Dorothy "Sista" Allen, and Raymond Foreman and wife Brenda; uncles, David Foreman, Kenneth Foreman and wife Irene, George Fredericks and wife Debbie, and Herman Fredericks; aunt, Emma Foreman Naylor and husband James; grandchildren, James "J.J." Morrison, Darrell Foreman Jr. (Casey), Derrick Dorsey (Betsy), Chineasia Simpson, Brittney Foreman Ferguson (Mike), Deakon Foreman, Kamiyah Hall, Chaniea Hall, Jakovi "J.R." Rollins, Timeka Thomas, Shawntel Dow, British Washington and Lisa Peoples; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Foreman Sr. and wife Nellie, and Charles and Cordell Fosset Pryor; step-grandmother, Bert Fredericks Foreman; two brothers, Donald "Duck" Foreman and Richard Foreman; grandsons, Darnell Foreman and Tyrell Foreman; a nephew, Deonte Foreman; and aunts and uncles from the Pryor and Foreman families.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Holy Cross Hospital of Germantown, Maryland, and Washington Adventist Hospital in Tacoma Park, Maryland, for their highest care and concern.
Visitation will be held for family from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at noon on Saturday. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity on one's choice.