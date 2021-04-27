Retired lieutenant firefighter/paramedic James “Jimmy” Fox passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia; brother, Richard Gary and wife Pam; his sons, Gary Paul, and Tom and wife Gloria; stepchildren, Colleen and husband David, and Curtis; five grandchildren, Ana, Ashley, John William, Sara and David Jr.; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was born in Muncy, Pennsylvania, and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis Fox and Mary Elizabeth John Fox.
Jimmy was a dedicated, caring compassionate loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and brother whose family extended far beyond a traditional family. As a retired firefighter/paramedic in Prince George’s County, Maryland, he had many other brothers and sisters he worked beside who are too mourning his loss. As one of the first groups of paramedics in Prince George’s County, he served with honor and retired in 1992. Jim was responsible for the iconic heartbeat rhythm striping of medic units in Prince George’s County. Jim also worked as an open heart tech, and never being slowed by retirement, he went on to be fleet manager for the City of Frederick Police Department. In his commitment to serve, he was also a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea in the late ’60s to early ’70s.
He loved his cocker spaniels, and he will be missed by Ziva, Ducky and Zeke.
Ever the classic car enthusiast, he enjoyed rebuilding street rods and classic cars as well as showing them and was active for many years with the Catoctin Mountain Street Rod Association. His pride and Joy was his 1936 Ford Sedan Delivery. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing, hiking, jazz music and James Patterson books. He loved Halloween and would proudly dress up in theme costumes created by his wife and would enjoy trying to sneak up and scare her with the masks. He never missed the opportunity to find humor in the little things. He was a consummate collector of model fire trucks and model cars as well as fox-themed paintings, figurines and other collectables. He loved his ponytail and would say his hair receded because of its weight.
A caring and compassionate man, Jimmy would appreciate, even in death, that in lieu of flowers you donate instead to the Frank Colea Benevolent Fund, St. Jude and the Salvation Army.