James Gary Linton, 84, of Yellow Springs, passed from this life on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital, with his family surrounding him. He was the husband of Carol Ann Linton, his wife of 59 years. Born in Frederick on April 18, 1936, he was the son of the late James W. and Leola Harley Linton.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Renea Linton; son, Jonathan Linton and wife, Liz; and his beloved grandson, Max. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Susann Linton and Carolyn Linton; nephew, Wade Linton and wife Beth Anne; niece, Beth Moltere and husband Eric; and great-nieces and great-nephew, Alisha, Cassandra and Thaddeus Linton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved brothers, Gary James and Peter Harley Linton.
He graduated from Frederick High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After a career of 47 years, he retired from Potomac Edison in 2002.
Jim was a loyal member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church in Yellow Springs his entire life. He had a great love of music, which included singing in the church choir and the gospel group, as well as playing chimes and handbells. He loved to read and enjoyed conversations with his group of fellow church trustees while maintaining the building and grounds. You could always find him with Gary, Willard and George fixing things around the church. Jim also enjoyed sports, watching and playing football, baseball and softball, and also fishing and hunting throughout his life. He loved the outdoors, looking for all types of wildlife, walking in the mountains and going for Sunday drives.
Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of life will be held. A recording of the service will be available for friends to view at www.bhumc.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s remembrance to Brook Hill United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702.