James Hobbs

Mr. James E. Hobbs, 73, of Emmitsburg, MD, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick. He was the husband of Deborah E. (McClain) Hobbs for 46 years.
Born October 5, 1946 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Charles Bernard Hobbs Sr. and the late Ruth Helen (Buhrman) Hobbs. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Emmitsburg and was a 1965 graduate of Thurmont High School.
The last of his immediate family, Jim was predeceased by siblings Charles Bernard Hobbs Jr., Richard Albert Hobbs, and Betty Lee Hobbs. He was also predeceased by his best friend, Donald L. Wastler. He will be remembered by a special nephew, David Hobbs, and many beloved friends, especially Ronald Law.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, May 28 at St. Joseph’s Church with the Rev. Martin F. McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. A private interment will follow at the Germantown Bethel Church of God Cemetery in Cascade.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.