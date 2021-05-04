James Gary Holt passed away on April 30, 2021, at the age of 78, at his home in Poolesville, Maryland. He was the loving husband of Suzanne Holt for 58 years.
He was born to the late Carroll R. and Mary Louise (Madigan) Holt on Nov. 28, 1942, in Washington, D.C.
James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a plank holder of the USS America. He was a master electrician and electrical contractor for many years. He was a passionate teacher to students learning the trade and dedicated his time to helping high school students transition into the workforce. James was a past president of the Independent Electrical Contractors Association and a member of the Montgomery County Electrical Board. James was an avid Notre Dame Football fan. Most importantly, he loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mike Holt and wife Joanna; daughter, Shannon Duncan and husband Nolen; daughter-in-law, Melissa Holt; and grandchildren, Madigan Holt, James Holt, Matthew Holt and Ellie Holt.
James was preceded in death by his son, Paul Holt.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701. Inurnment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.