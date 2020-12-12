James “Jim” Richardson died peacefully at his home on Wednesday December 9, 2020 in Frederick, MD at the age of 83.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sherrie. He is also survived by his three daughters, Peggy Richardson, Alexandria, Virginia, Christine Limparis, Monrovia, Maryland, and Sandy Poe, Frederick, Maryland; as well as his six grandchildren, Danielle Limparis, Charlotte North Carolina, Christopher Clemons, New Market, Maryland, Nicholas Limparis, Monrovia, Maryland, Jessica (John) Conroy, Monrovia, Maryland, Jim Poe Frederick, Maryland; three great-grandsons, Sammy Limparis, Jack Conroy and Chase Conroy, and Jenny the dog.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Long Richardson and father, Bill Richardson of Silver Spring, Maryland.
Jim was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Washington, D.C. He attended and graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. He also attended Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. In 1959, Jim, along with his father Bill and partner Richard Kreuzburg, built and developed Montgomery County Airpark. He and Richard ran and operated the airpark for 18 years. He was an instrument rated commercial pilot.
Jim retired in 1978 but continued to be involved in land development. In the early 2000s Sherrie and Jim moved to Naples, Florida. They resided in Naples as well as staying in their home in Maryland for a few months of the year.
Jim enjoyed watching and playing golf, riding his bike and being with family and friends. He was an avid Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals and Baltimore Orioles fan. Sherrie and Jim enjoyed traveling and all the fun times with friends in Florida over the past few years.
Jim was a kindhearted loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be remembered for all the good he did throughout his life always helping others and his generous contributions to various charities. His family will miss his annual Christmas pants. He will be missed by everyone as will his ever so clever advice.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Cancer Society or Frederick Hospice.
