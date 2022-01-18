James "Jim" Trout

On January 12, 2022, James J. Trout, 75, of Fallston passed away.
Jim was the devoted father of James Ryan Trout (Rebecca) and Dr. Lucas John Trout (Caroline); cherished grandfather of Lucas John Trout, Jr., Haywood George Trout, Tanner James Trout and Charlotte Pearce Trout; dear brother of John Michael Trout (Patricia). Jim was the loving son of the late John & Marguerite Trout and the former husband of Renee Trout.
A Life Celebration Service will be held at a later date.
If desired, contributions in Jim’s name may be made to the following causes: The Dementia Society of America, The MD Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame, Jim was a member of the Board of Directors for the last 11 years. Checks can be made out to MDSPSA, Cliff Gephardt, 3104 Greenhill Rd. Sparrows Point, MD 21219, or The Calvert Hall Baseball Program.