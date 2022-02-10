James "Jimmy" Payne

James Christopher “Jimmy” “Pappy” Payne, 70, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his home in Thurmont.
Born on April 5, 1951, in Washington D.C, he was the son of James Louis Payne and Christina Lucille (Ford) Payne. Jimmy graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, where he played football and basketball. He continued his passion for sports as he played softball for much of his early adulthood years. Jimmy worked from 1970-2014 in the same building, the U.S. Government Publishing Office, until his retirement. After retirement, he spent much of his time restoring his Chevelle (Rattlesnake), helping veterans through Thurmont AMVETS, spending time with his family and playing his banjo.
He is survived by wife of 52 years, Winnie Payne; his children, Brian Payne and wife Laurie Payne, Kimberly Moser and husband Gary, and Eric Payne and wife Lindsay; grandchildren, Brooke Payne, Kourtney Moser, Grant Moser, Wyatt Payne, Morgan Payne, Madisyn Payne, Rylan Payne, Kaitlyn Smith and Allyson Smith; great-granddaughter, Hadlee; and his siblings, Katie Malloy (late husband Tommy), Deborah Mahon and husband Donald, Bobby Payne, Billy Payne and wife Brenda, and Patrick Payne and wife Susan.
He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and very special “aunties” who took such good care of him; special friends, Dick Fleagle, Donald Fuss, Tom Joy, Tommy Greene, Thomas Green and Gary W. Moser; and neighbors, Connie and Tommy Fox.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Agnes Hoffman; and granddaughter, Mackynsie Payne.
The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St. in Thurmont, Maryland.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life journey will take place at noon Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at St. Anthony Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony Road in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Interment will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont.
Memorial donations may be made to Sons of the Thurmont AMVETS.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.