James H. "Jim" Jones, Jr., 89 James H. "Jim" Jones, Jr. of Lake Wales passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hearthstone Assisted Living in Roswell, Georgia. He was born June 8, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to the late James and Eva Jones. Jim was a retired Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force with 26 years of active service and attended the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales. He was a member of the square-dancing club in Lake Wales and loved to travel in his RV. He loved baseball and was an avid Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Jim was proceeded in death by his wife, Vera Jones. He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Brenda) Jones of Roswell, Georgia, Dale (Kristin) Jones of Dallas, Pennsylvania, Mike (Lisa) Jones of San Juan Capistrano, California, and Ron (Suzzanne) Jones of Mesa, Arizona; stepdaughter, Barbara (Ronald) Mesh of Lake Wales; step-son, Jay (Gail) Hartranft of Lake Wales; sisters, Aleta (Julius) Sim of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Sylvia Goldman of Jefferson, Maryland; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales with Chaplain Jay Hartranft officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2:00 p.m.
