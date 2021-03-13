James L. Churco

James Lawrence Churco, age 77, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital following a sudden cardiac incident.
Born Sept. 20, 1943, in Tupper Lake, New York, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Eva Proux Churco. He was the husband of Judith Churco, his wife of 54 years.
Jim spent a lifetime mastering the construction trades in New Jersey and then Maryland. His natural salesmanship was rewarded many times over with trips and travel. His sense of humor was legendary, and his smile was infectious. Jim had an appetite for life and an appetite. He loved golf and gardening on his back patio. Most of all, his greatest joy was spending time with friends and family. Jim was a longtime member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughter, Kimberly Price (David); sons, Chris (Bethany) and Todd (Christa); nine grandchildren; one sister, Pat Bedore; and his beloved cat, Reggie. He was preceded in death by three brothers; five sisters; and Tasha, Sno-pea, Blossom and Lucy.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, which is on Route 75, one block north of the Route 26 intersection. Father Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. Social distancing, wearing of masks and limiting the number of people to 250 in the church will be observed.
Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.
