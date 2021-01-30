James Lawrence Lowe, 77, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born on April 7, 1943. James was loving husband of Sandra K Lowe, his wife of 56 years.
James was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the masonry trade. He was also a member of the Moose and an avid Redskins Fan.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his children, Kevin Lowe and wife Melissa, Karen Fagan and husband Rick, Michael Lowe and wife Michele and Angela Lowe; siblings, Wayne D. Lowe and wife Barbara, Betty A. Holt, Robert P. McGinnis and wife Sue, David N. McGinnis and wife Jenny; He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emily E. McGinnis, brother, Rodger L. Lowe and brother-in-law, Wayne Holt.
Services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.