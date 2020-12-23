James Lee Main, Jr

On Dec. 16, 2020, James (Jay) L. Main Jr., 66, of Millville, Delaware, passed after suffering a stroke. He was born in Frederick, Maryland, and was the son of the late James L. Main Sr. and Ruth Dorricott.
Devoted husband to Nanci D. Main, beloved father to Nicholene Burgess, Gary (husband), and Danielle Shaner. Loving brother to Mignetta Doody. Proud Papa to precious Taylor and Hannah Burgess. Proud brother-in-law to Anthony T. and Michael W. DeRuggiero, Arlene Kosta, Linda Rock, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Jay graduated from Thomas Johnson High School in 1972 and Computer Learning Center in 1973. He took great pride in his 45-year IT career before retiring in Millville, Delaware.
Jay enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing and playing poker with his many friends. He absolutely loved celebrating family and friends’ milestones, where he was “life of the party.”
In lieu of a memorial, there will be several celebration of life events for family and friends in 2021.