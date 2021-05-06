James Lucas Jr.

James Ellison Lucas Jr., 87, of Jefferson, passed away on March 23, 2021, at Citizens Care and Rehab in Frederick.
Born on July 18, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late James Ellison Lucas and Doris Lucas Lamb, both of Savannah, Georgia. Jim was very involved in Boy Scouts in New York and New Jersey and earned his Eagle Scout rank in January 1949 before his father moved the family back to Georgia. He loved to tell the Boy Scouts in Maryland that he earned 41 merit badges when earning his Eagle badge. Jim had fond memories of scout camping in the Adirondacks in both the winter and summer. He picked up a lifelong love for woodworking after earning his scouting working merit badge.
When living in Savannah, Georgia, Jim and two cousins Charlie Smith and Henry Guerry were best friends and went crabbing and boating on Tybee Island. They stayed in contact through the years as they went their separate ways, Charlie to Texas and Guerry to Missouri. Jim was the last of the three to die.
Jim graduated from Savannah High School in 1962, attended Armstrong College and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. He was drafted into the Army upon graduation and stationed as a medic in the Panama Canal. Upon discharge, he served four years in the Army Reserves. He began studying for a master’s degree in chemistry but decided research was not his interest.
He began working for International Minerals and moved to Atlanta. In Atlanta he attended Atlanta Law School and received his Juris Doctor degree. He began working as a patent attorney before moving to Richmond, Virginia. Jim received a Master of Commerce from the University of Richmond. While in Richmond, Jim coached Little League for his son Jay. In 1979, Jim decided to take a job with the NIOS with the Federal Government. After the death of his first wife, he and new wife Brenda and children moved from Richmond to Frederick County, Maryland. When NIOS was broken up in 1983, Jim went with FDA Center for Medical Devices as an attorney, eventually, International Device Law. He retired in 2004.
When his son Christopher moved up from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts in 1999, Jim trained as an assistant scout master and then took the training for Woodbadge. In 2004, he assumed the role of the district chairman for the Appalachian Trail and served for two years. He took on numerous leadership roles within the district. He also served as the Scout Master for Troop #796. He was also the Merit Badge Counselor for the Citizenship in the World Merit Badge and worked with the boys for their Eagle projects. He was loved by the boys and was very dedicated.
Jim had love of sailing, learning to sail in Georgia and then continuing to have this passion throughout his life. He owned multiple sail boats with his family. He and Christopher loved to work on their boat and go out fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Sue Sanderson Lucas, of Jefferson; son, James E. “Jay” Lucas III, of Colorado, and son, Christopher James Lucas, of Jefferson; granddaughter, Katie Gayle Spitz, of New Jersey; grandsons, Halsey and Nash Lucas, of Colorado; sister, June D. Runaldue, of Georgia; brother, Lance Lucas, of Georgia; sister-in-law, Frances A. Concklin (John), of Virginia; brothers-in-law, Clarence A. Sanderson (Lynn) and Ronald C. Sanderson (Wanda), of Virginia. He is also survived by his nieces, Jessica Kearney (Michael), of Georgia, Jodi Calver (Cliff), of Georgia, Belinda, of Georgia, Jennifer Walker (Matt), of North Carolina and Kelly Concklin, of Tennessee; and nephews, Jason Rundaldue, of Florida, Jene Rikcon, of Georgia, and Steve Sanderson (Leah), of New York.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Lucas; his stepfather, Robert Lamb; brother, Roger Lucas; and brother-in-law, Jon Rundaldue.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. April 24, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Day Break Adult Day Services, www.daybreakadultdayservices.org or to Boy Scouts of American National Capital Area Council by following the link https://donations.scouting.org/#/council/082/appeal/630.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.