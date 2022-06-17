James Luhn

James Russell Luhn, age 88, of New Market, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born in Frederick May 1, 1934, and was the son of Charles Bradley Luhn and Helen Martha Smith Luhn.
James was married to his wife, Mary Frances Shaw Luhn, for 58 years until her passing in 2014. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1956-1957. James was a lead lineman and retired from Potomac Edison in 1989. He enjoyed shooting pool, vacations in Tennessee, camping, hunting and playing cards.
James is survived by his daughters, Lisa M. Ecker (Larry) and Vickie Clum (and fiance Dana); grandchildren, Brian Ecker, Morgan Ecker (and boyfriend Patrick) and Andrew Snyder (and girlfriend Kaitlyn); great-granddaughter, Clementine Snyder; brother, Charles Bradley Luhn; several nieces and nephews; special aunt and uncle, Betty Jane and Johnny Nicholson; and dear friends, Kathy and Perry Lawson.
In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his siblings, Geraldine Luhn, Lester McClain Luhn and Kenneth William Luhn.
Visitation will be held at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Monday, June 20. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.