James McCue Jr.

James (Jim) J. McCue Jr., of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully in his sleep April 30, 2021, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dianna; and their children, Diana, James, Jennifer (husband Ed, deceased), Brian and wife Nhu, Susanne and husband Shawn, and Bonny and husband Shawn; sister, Kathy and husband Tim; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three daughters, Peggy, Kathleen and Meagan.
Born into a family of five children in New York, he was a proud father to a family of nine children, and he served as a father figure and mentor to many more.
Graduating from college with a master’s degree in electrical engineering while working full time and raising a growing family, he began his career in New York at Sperry’s, where he met his wife, the love of his life. He went on to work at Northrup Grumman, where he was part of the space project from Apollo 6 to Apollo 11, with the most important mission at that time being the (LEM) lunar module that culminated in the first astronauts walking on the moon. He also worked on the F14 Tomcat jet aircraft. He then took a job at Fairchild, which brought his family to Frederick, Maryland. He finished his career working for the federal government with the FDA, where he retired in 2000. During his retirement years, he worked for Mays Hardware until it closed its doors, then at Tractor Supply.
While raising his family he was active in his church and served as a Eucharistic minister as well as serving on the foster care review board for many years. He and his wife fostered over 22 children, with some keeping in touch to this day. Family was always his highest priority, and we could count on him day or night to be there. He was our family’s rock, the touchstone for all of us when logic, truth, advice or a strong shoulder was needed. He was the go-to man for the best tools and how to use them. He was a man of many talents, including making wooden toys for his children for Christmas and furniture for the house to fixing anything that broke from appliances to cars but, most importantly, toys.
He was a quiet, modest, methodical man with many stories to tell if you were to listen, whose generation bore witness to the most world changes than any generation before. Going from handball in the streets to racketball at the gym, football with leather helmets to pads from head to toe, black-and-white TV with three channels to smart TV with hundreds of channels. From large desktop computers and stationary phones to the cell phone, a small computer in every hand. From space travel as a concept to space travel as a reality. From median home values of $30,000 to $400,000. From church services spoken in Latin to those spoken in English with guitars and online certified preachers. The first microwave, GPS, drones, electric cars, and the list goes on and on as to the changes witnessed by his generation.
The Lord has called home a great soul from a great generation that he blessed his family and the world with. And we are comforted that he is with those that he loved and lost on this earth.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Frederick County Rescue Mission.
Condolences may be conveyed online at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.