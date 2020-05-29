James McDonough

James Richard McDonough, 73, died at Frederick Health Hospital on May 27, 2020, after a long illness. Born in New York City, “Rich” was the son of late Vincent and Delia Pagan McDonough.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Molesworth; daughter, Anne McDonough; and stepson, Dr. Jesse M. Molesworth and his wife, Dr. Monique Morgan and their daughter Natasha.
Rich graduated from the Stony Brook School in 1964. After that he attended Muhlenberg College, University of MD, College Park, McDaniel College and The Catholic University.
His primary academic interests focused on the classics, Latin and Greek, British Literature, philosophy and rhetoric.
Rich enjoyed an inspiring career as a teacher, and he influenced hundred of students in his English, philosophy, and world religions classes.
The Governor Thomas Johnson High School Debate and Forensics Team he coached achieved successes at the local, state and national levels. Early in his career Rich also coached track and field.
After his retirement in 2010, he became an avid ice skater and devoted fan of the New York Islanders.
Proud as he was of his work in the field of education, Rich said, “Music is my life.” From an early age he had a passion for listening, playing and collecting. He started playing rock guitar in high school, and then branched into blues, folk and bluegrass. Later he became an accomplished fiddler and he played in the Irish duo Rigadoo. He also played mandolin and concertina.
He will be remembered by many musicians as a stalwart player and mentor in jam sessions throughout his life.
Prior to his teaching career, Rich made a living in the record business as a manager and buyer in the Waxie Maxie chain. In that capacity, he met many of the stars of the ’60s and ’70s, and began a record collection that reached storied proportions. He had an extraordinary knowledge of music spanning classical, jazz, pop, rhythm and blues, country, folk and Irish genres.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Stony Brook School, 1 Chapman Parkway, Stony Brook NY 11790.