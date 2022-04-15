James Michael Tabler, 88, died April 12, 2022, at his daughter’s home surrounded by his loving family after courageously fighting kidney disease for three years.
He was born in Cedar Grove, Maryland, on May 5, 1933, the son of the late Florida and Milton Tabler. He graduated from Damascus High School in Damascus, Maryland. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Benson Tabler. They were married for 69 years on April 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by a loving son, Jeffrey Michael Tabler; and a sister, Joyce Esworthy. He is survived by a daughter and her husband, Monica and Greg Tessier, of New Park, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Alexi Tessier, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Dylan Tessier and wife Kayla, of Zebulon, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Noel and husband Tom Myers, and four great-grandchildren, of Suffolk, Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Lori Tabler, of New Market, Maryland; a grandson, Joshua Michael Tabler, of Walkersville, Maryland; and a granddaughter, Samantha Loghan Tabler, of New Market, Maryland.
Mike was a lifelong bowler and had a love and passion for cars. Following his retirement from the Police Department, he was a successful auto salesman, receiving awards at Herb Gordon Auto Park.
Mike was a member of Spry UM Church in Spry, Pennsylvania. There will be a memorial service for family and friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Spry Church, 50 School St., York, Pennsylvania, followed by a private burial with the family at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spry UM Church.