James Michael Vallandingham, age 59, of Knoxville, MD, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, MD, on July 18 2020.
He is remembered in love by his best friend and wife Jennifer Vallandingham, his daughters Rachael Vallandingham and Greg Luhouse, Taylor Vallandingham and John Baxley, his stepson Aaron Lennox, mother Patricia Vallandingham, siblings Peggy Kane, Jo Vallandingham, Ann Vallandingham and Clark Frese, Carol and Mark Turvin, grandsons Elliot, Luke and Ben and several Nieces and a Nephew. He is preceded in death by his father Bernie Vallandingham.
Jim was a 1979 graduate from Frederick High. He played basketball for Prospect Hall and bowled at Terrace Lanes Bowling Alley in Frederick. His favorite past time as a young man was attending his favorite bands concerts.
He attended Frederick Community College graduating with an associate’s degree in electricity. He received his apprenticeship through The Associates Builder’s Contractors and went on to become a master electrician. He was employed by RF Kline for many years, his most recent employment was with Montgomery County Government which he was very well known for his high work standards for 19yrs.
There was no tool he did not own and no job he could not do. He loved fixing things himself. He often said, “If you want things done right, do it yourself.” His precious spare time was spent renovating his home and doing all the hard work for his wife’s beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. He took special joy in his home-grown tomatoes. It was often you would see him conversing with neighbors and always willing to lend a hand.
He enjoyed the simple things in life. His favorite past time was spent in the early mornings and late evenings sitting with his wife on their deck drinking coffee while watching the birds and wildlife.
He was a kind and gentle soul and loved by any who met him.
The family extends a sincere thanks to the Kline Hospice House and all the nurses who came to the home. A very special thanks to his sister-in-law Kristen Leaf and Jacqueline Messner CRNP who helped so much during his time of need.
Family and friends will be invited to gather at a later date for Jim’s Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Or the Juvenile Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial or mail to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.