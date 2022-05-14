James Monroe Sampson, 94, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully May 10, 2022, with his granddaughter by his side in Brunswick, Maryland, after a short battle of pancreatic cancer.
James was born in Wildercroft, Maryland, and was the son of the late Arthur Clarence Sampson Sr. and Bessie Inez (Chafin) Sampson. He was a graduate of Bladensburg High School. He was an ERC ARTY in the United States Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean War. He was employed as an assistant engineer and retired from C&P Telephone after 40 years of service. After that, he was a school bus driver for FCPS. He was also a member of American Legion Post 172.
He is survived by a son, Robert B. Sampson, of Florida; a daughter, Linda S. Lenox, of Brunswick, Maryland; sisters, Mary Lou May and Linda Swisher, of South Carolina; brothers, Bruce Sampson (Belle), Kenny Sampson, Morris Sampson (Thelma) and Jesse Sampson (Joan); sister, Janice Linkins; and sister-in-law, Donna Sampson. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by granddaughter, Jennifer Smith (Jeff), of Brunswick, Maryland, and their children, Matt and Tori Smith, and Allyssa and Brianna Albright. He is preceded in death by four sisters; two brothers; and son, Michael J. Sampson and wife Marie L. Sampson.
Special thanks to the staff and nurses of Frederick Health Hospice for their compassion and support during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday May 18, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave. in Brunswick, Maryland.
A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial in Rockville, Maryland, at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022. Please meet at the gate at 12:45 p.m. unless you are following the hearse from the funeral home.
A contribution may be made to Frederick Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.