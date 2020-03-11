Mr. James Elwood Monroe, 55, of Dickerson, MD passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington.
Born December 25, 1964 in Charlestown, WV, James was the son of Gloria Crampton of Dickerson and the late Griffin B. Monroe Sr.
James was a skilled carpenter and he did all the trim work in his mother’s house. He was an avid basketball fan and a die-hard Redskins fan. He also enjoyed playing video games. He loved music and dancing, and he loved to laugh — his favorites were Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy.
In addition to his loving mother, James is survived by three siblings, Sheila Monroe, Griffin B. Monroe, Jr., and Stephanie Monroe; three nieces, Nina, Taylor and Cheyenne; a nephew, A.J.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13 at Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memory II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.