James Moody McCormick, 85, of Adamstown, Maryland, died Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.
Born March 15, 1936, in Charleston, West Virginia, he grew up in St. Albans, West Virginia, attending school there as a child before spending four years at the Greenbrier Military School in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He graduated from Greenbrier in 1954 and went on to Duke University. Inspired by his Uncle Jerry, who was a biochemist, he studied chemistry and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958. After graduating from Duke, he returned to West Virginia, where he worked briefly as a chemist for Union Carbide. Deciding that working with chemicals was not for him, he relocated to Washington, D.C., in 1961 to begin what would be a long and successful career as a marketing executive with GEICO in Chevy Chase, Maryland. There, he was able to leverage his skills as a creative wordsmith and avid reader with an appreciation for a compelling story or quality pun. He met his wife, Catherine, at a bridge game soon after moving to Washington, D.C., and they were married in Betheny, Pennsylvania, on June 11, 1966. They would remain happily married for 55 years.
He very much enjoyed spending time with his daughter and four sons and their families. He loved nothing more than to visit with or hear about the accomplishments of his 12 grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all of them. He had many interests that he was passionate about and was delighted to share with others, with his love of nature chief among them. He enjoyed birding; hiking the Appalachian Trail or just about any trail; playing with his dogs, whom he loved dearly; reading histories, mysteries and biographies; and watching classic movies, Austin City Limits, his favorite murder mysteries, or a Duke basketball game. He welcomed others to engage in these activities with him and would always impart knowledge to those who were fortunate enough to have accepted his invitations to participate. He traveled extensively with his loving wife, both domestically and abroad. They enjoyed those trips immensely.
He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy May McCormick; father, James Moody McCormick II; brother, Jeremiah McCormick; and four sisters, Franz Varney, Molly Cone, Mary McCormick and Margot “Sherry” Harrison.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Catherine McCormick, who cared for him in his final years. In addition, he leaves behind five loving children and their families, Michael McCormick, of Columbia, Maryland, Robert McCormick, of Ellicott City, Maryland, John McCormick, of Lancaster, New Hampshire, Timothy McCormick, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Mary “Mindy” McCormick, of Asheville, North Carolina.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Appalachian Trail Conservancy and Cornell Lab of Ornithology—Home Birds, Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
