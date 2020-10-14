James Morrison IV

James B. Morrison IV, 34, of Frederick, Maryland, tragically died in a traffic accident on Oct. 6. He was divorced with no children.
Born July 4, 1986 in Somers Point, New Jersey, he is survived by his father, James B. Morrison III, and brother, Thomas P. Morrison. His mother, Minnie Clara Morrison passed in 2007.
Loved by many and a friend to all, his varied interests crossed many people of divergent paths. His love of the shooting sports, anything to do with motor vehicles and travel filled most of his time, but his true love was riding motorcycles. The Ruff Ryders motorcycle club was his second family and was an integral part of his life.
His work included being part of European Working Dogs, which led to travel to Hungary and Colombia (South America). He was also employed by Midas Auto Service of Frederick and his latest venture, raising beef cattle at the family farm in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.
Closely tied in love to his father, brother and sister-in-law, Falynn Morrison, his passing leaves a void not only in their lives but in the lives of his many friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Burial will be family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.