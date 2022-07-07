James Moser

James Eugene Moser, age 85, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on July 1, 2022, surrounded by family at his home overlooking the Catoctin mountains.
Jim, also known as Homer at Maple Run Golf, was born Oct. 9, 1936, to the late George Leyton and Sylvia Mae Moser, and he spent his entire life within 4 miles of where he was born. He graduated from Thurmont High School, class of 1954, and went to work at Thurmont Co-Op, delivering feed. He was called back to work the family farm once his father became ill and ran the dairy farm for over three decades.
Jim married Sandra Kifer in October 1960, and they were married for 61 adventure-filled years. Together, they had five children, and the family enjoyed a life tied to the land.
Many life lessons were taught to all who spent any time helping on the farm. In addition to planting corn and alfalfa, the values of a strong work ethic, dedication, commitment, community, generosity, faith, family and friendship were all sown by Jim, and he reaped an abundant harvest throughout his entire life.
In 1990, Jim and his siblings converted the family farm into the present-day Maple Run Golf Course, where Jim continued to work in various capacities until his passing. Many golfers can attest to his presence on the ground he knew and loved so well.
Community service was an integral part of his life and can be seen by his commitments off the farm. Jim was a seventh-degree member of the Grange for 70 years. He held many offices: Thurmont Grange master, Frederick Grange master, and Frederick County Grange treasurer for 30 years. For over 20 years, he was instrumental in planning the Grange/Farm Bureau/Soil Conservation Legislative Day, where people met with local, county and state legislators. He and his wife also did one-act plays, bowled, built floats, played ball and many other fun activities with the Grange. He could also be seen dipping ice cream at the annual Community Show and Colorfest. Every year but four, Jim and his wife celebrated their wedding anniversary at the annual Maryland State Grange meeting.
Jim served as the director of the Thurmont Co-Op for 12 years and as director of Dairymen Inc. for 10 years. He was a member of Thurmont United Methodist Church for 60 years and held every position with the exception of pastor and choir director. He did, however, preach two sermons, one on marriage and the other titled “The Bible, Is It Real?”
Jim lived to help others and to make the world a better place. He embodied his values by the way he lived: 1) Family is important, 2) Have a sense of responsibility, 3) Live within the household of faith, 4) Think of others before oneself, and 5) Always enjoy the simple things.
To know Jim was to know a committed, plain-spoken, family man and people person who greatly delighted in helping and encouraging others.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, George and Sylvia Moser; and his brother-in-law, James Schell. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children, Brian Moser, of Georgia, Steve (Tammy), of Thurmont, Sarah (Troy) Elmore, of Idaho, Leah Moser, of West Virginia, and James (Carly) Moser, of Virginia. Surviving are his eight grandchildren, Mallory (Josh) Cooper, Justin Moser, Matt (Casey) Moser, Shea Moser, Aidan and Rachel Moser, and Catherine and Rebecca Elmore. Also surviving are his six great-grandchildren, Elijah, Levi and Riley Moser, Ariella Swann and Kiana Moser, and Lily Cooper. He is also survived by his siblings, Russell (Sidney) Moser, Phyllis Schell, Joe (Dawn) Moser and Jerry Lee (Martha) Moser; sister-in-law, Sharon (Willard) McAtee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Thurmont United Methodist Church in Thurmont, Maryland. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9 at Thurmont United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788; Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701; or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.