James N. Cradlin, 95, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, Maryland.
Born on Nov. 6, 1925, in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of the late William Cradlin and Catherine (Boyd) Cradlin.
He was the loving husband of Katherine “Jean” Cradlin, his wife of 70 years.
He is survived by his children, Steven Cradlin, David Cradlin (Leslie) and Susan Cradlin-Klosky (Terry); daughter-in-law, Colleen Cradlin; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Cradlin.
Military honors and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, with a date and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com