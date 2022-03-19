James Newcomb

James Edward Newcomb, 86, of Frederick passed away March 16, 2022.
James was born June 17, 1936, in Tacoma Park, Maryland, to the late Floyd E. and Clara M. (Solveson) Newcomb. He retired after a long career with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, then moved to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. James was an avid reader of train magazines, and he visited many railroad yards across the U.S. to ride the old steam engines.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Newcomb.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two daughters, Sharon Kapsch (Jay), of Frederick, and Susan Jensen, of Brunswick, Maryland; one son, Brian Newcomb, of Irwin, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Chrissy Weaver (Bryan), Paul Newcomb (Kate), John Newcomb (Brittany), Brandon Jensen, Steven Newcomb (Jessie), Stephanie Kapsch-Cannon (Aaron) and Matthew Kapsch; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday March 21, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where a funeral will take place at 11 a.m. the following day, Tuesday March 22, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.