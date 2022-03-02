James Nuse, Jr.

James Clifford Nuse Jr. passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Surviving are his children, James Edward Nuse and wife Megan, Catherine M. Hughes and husband Billy, and Jeffrey S. Nuse and wife Rachel. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica Owens, Shaylan Nuse, Josiah Nuse, Dylin and Brittney Harris, Dwight Harris; and great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his beloved dog, Mibbs. He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. Nuse Sr. and MaryAnn Nuse; and his wife Judith Nuse.
Jim was born and raised in Frederick. He attended Frederick High School and played many sports. Jim worked many years as a mason. He was a man of many passions. He loved the Redskins. He was a hunter, fisherman and photographer, and he enjoyed model trains.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. After the service, there will be a luncheon at the Jefferson Ruritan Club in Jefferson, Maryland. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the B&O Railroad Museum (borail.org). Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.